RCAS punishment policy takes a lighter touch

The Rapid City school district is taking a new approach to discipline.

Assistant Superintendent of Educational Services Doctor Matthew Seebaum says the new method is more about correcting behavior than doling out punishment.

He says a committee has worked for the past nine months on ironing out the details of what they call restorative practices. The hope is to keep more students in school by preventing behavior that would otherwise lead to a detention or suspension.

"Let's just say a third grader called another student an insulting name. Before, that student could have been put in detention, but helping the third grader learn from their mistakes and not do it again. . . a restorative practice might be for that third grader to write a note of apology to the other student and present it to them," Seebaum said. "This way they learn from their mistakes not just 'you did this, you're in trouble', because when the punishment is over the student is just right back at it again."

However, there will still be a scale of punishments. Principals and vice principals will have the ability to weigh each case individually, taking into account all of the factors before assigning a punishment - which still can include detention and/or suspension.

"Obviously, serious issues will still be subject to the legal system," Seebaum said.

Seebaum says he hopes to have administrators trained and ready to implement the new discipline policy by the time school starts later this month.

Questions or comments about this story? Do you have a tip for another story? Reach out to the author, Nick Reagan, directly.