RCAS petitions for municipal elections deadline approaching

Due to the continued closure of Rapid City School District’s administrative office, petitions for school board positions will be accepted at specific times throughout the week. The school district will accept petitions on the following dates:

- Thursday March 26 from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

- Friday March 27 from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

- Monday March 30 from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

- Tuesday March 31 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The deadline to file petitions to run for the Board of Education in Area 4 and Area 5 is on March 31 at 5 p.m. March 31 is also the deadline for removing a name from the ballot. The election will be held on June 2.

Candidates will be seeking three-year terms on the Board of Education and the candidate with the most votes in each area will be declared the winner.

The Board of Education positions are currently held by Mike Roesler for Area 4 and Christine Stephenson of Area 5. Both will be on the ballot in this election cycle.

Board of Education candidate information can be picked up at the Rapid City Education Center Business Office at 625 9th Street or on the school district’s website.

Voter registration deadline is May 18. Early voting will begin on April 17 and end on June 1 at 5 p.m.

Candidates elected June 2 will take office in July. For more information, you can contact the Rapid City Area School District Business Office at (605) 394-3399.