RCAS names its teacher of the year

Jamie Amundsen, a third grade teacher at Grandview Elementary School, has been selected as the Rapid City Area Schools teacher of the year.

"Jamie stood out because of all the tools she uses to create that family feel," Rapid City Board of Education member Christine Stephenson said.

"Jamie also stood out because she strives to create a strong feeling of community and shared mission with her fellow teachers and district staff members," Stephenson added. "She led a book study with her colleagues, and she is on her school's PBIS team. This is a teacher who wants to raise students up by raising up herself and all those around her."

“Grandview is blessed to have such an amazing and talented member of our family,” said Grandview Principal Cyndi Lungren.

The Teacher of the Year program for RCAS is facilitated by the Rapid City Public School Foundation.

Jamie will now be eligible for the Regional Teacher of the Year contest.

