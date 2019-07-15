RCAS moving into new building

Schools officials are slowly, but surely, moving into the new Rapid City Education Center.

Rapid City Area Schools staff are moving into the new education center. (KOTA TV)

Last year, Rapid City Area Schools administrators determined it would be more cost-effective to relocate its employees to a new location rather than pay for an expansion of the city/school administration center.

The new education center is located at the old Black Hills Energy building.

The move allows RCAS to be under the same roof as the YMCA's early education program.

Besides the economic benefit of relocating, the schools have also gained space.

"There was a need to expand that building, and we knew we were going to have to invest money to add on if that's what the city chose to do. For actually less money we were able to get into this building and enter a partnership with the YMCA at the same time," said RCAS Community Relations Manager Katy Urban.

Renovations are still ongoing and cost around $4.2 million.