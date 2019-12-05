RCAS looking to install vape detectors soon

Rapid City Area Schools are concerned about the number of students vaping. And those numbers continue to rise. The school district is even expressing concern to Gov. Noem, asking for consideration to help fund vape detectors in high schools and middle schools across in the district from the states safety and security grant.

"One of the things we're looking into is the feasibility and what options there are for us to get some devices in our schools that actually detect vaping," said Superintendent, Dr.Lori Simon.

Simon said in the first 13 weeks of school in 2018, vaping violations didn't even reach the top 5 offenses in schools. But this year, vaping ranks second on offenses.

"They look like zippers on jackets and backpacks, I mean schools and teachers cannot keep up," stated Simon.

Which is why the phone-size detectors are a needed safety measure.

Bathrooms and locker rooms are just two of the areas Rapid City would like to install vape detectors.

Dell Rapids was one of the first schools in South Dakota to install them, and they say it's helping.

'We don't see as many violations anymore, so we do feel and hope that the deterrent piece of it is working," said Dell Rapids Superintendent, Dr. Summer Schultz.

If caught vaping, Rapid City students are referred to addiction counselors and receive one day of in school suspension for the first offense. In Dell Rapids, students are required to do a vaping prevention presentation to younger peers and attend three addiction counseling sessions, along with a 3 day suspension.

"We've begun looking at different kinds of regulating devices, associated costs, all of those things.. so that we can make a decision in the near future," said Simon.

The district said the vape sensors would cost around $787, covering approximately a 12 feet by 12 feet area, with an additional $495 fee to set up cloud based monitoring.