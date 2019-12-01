RCAS and Douglas schools closed Monday, more time to remove snow

Due to blizzard conditions over the weekend, more time is needed to clear the roads - specifically side streets, residential areas, and the school lots.

After talking with city, county and school snow removal crews, RCAS cancelled school for Monday, Dec. 2.

The school district added that many RCAS staff members and families have not been able to return home after traveling due to weather.

Douglas School District also announced school will be cancelled Dec. 2. due to the amount of snow still needing to be removed.