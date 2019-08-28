RCAS Student Nutrition Services are geared up to keep kiddos fed

School lunch is back in action as kids head to back to the classrooms Wednesday, Rapid City Area Schools are responsible for providing nutritious meals to thousands of their students.

Breakfast options offered to students in the Rapid City Area Schools.

This past summer, RCAS' Student Nutrition Services have been preparing a variety of menus for all 23 of their schools.

They follow USDA regulated meal pattern that consists of a balanced meal that includes milk, a source of protein, a grain, fresh fruit and vegetables. There are 9 schools that offer free breakfast and lunch with Central High School being one of them.

"We take our responsibility here in the cafeteria very seriously," said Krista Leischner, student nutrition assistant manager, RCAS, "we know that not only what we feed kids impacts their success in the class room but also we're the people that get to see the kids every single day and so we see them physically but we also get to give them that smile, that encouragement that they might not be getting elsewhere so we love our job here in the cafeteria."

The district offers free or reduced meals, to apply you can visit the RCAS school website, the Skyward Family Access portal or you can swing by the Student Nutrition Offices at Canyon Lake Elementary.