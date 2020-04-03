RCAS Board of Education meetings move to online platform

Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, members of the public who wish to view Board of Education meetings can do so via Zoom or Facebook.

Members of the public who wish to comment during the public comment portion of the Board of Education meeting can participate via Zoom by going to this link: Zoom by clicking here.

Anyone using the link from a computer or smartphone device will view the meeting in real time.

There are also phone numbers available to call and listen to the meeting:

Dial (for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location):

US: +1 720 707 2699 or +1 346 248 7799 or +1 301 715 8592 or +1 312 626 6799 or +1 646 558 8656 or +1 253 215 8782.

Webinar ID: 632 186 043

Regular Board of Education meetings are held on the first and third Mondays of the month. For a complete agenda, click here.