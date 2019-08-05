R. Kelly faces 2 new charges in Minnesota in 2001 allegation

R. Kelly, singer, songwriter and record producer, Date: 2/22/2019 / Photo: Chicago PD / (MGN)
Updated: Mon 1:30 PM, Aug 05, 2019

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota authorities are charging singer R. Kelly with two counts of prostitution and solicitation involving a girl under 18 for an alleged incident in 2001.

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman says Robert Kelly is charged in an incident involving a girl he met at a concert. Freeman says the girl was trying to get an autograph from Kelly, and he gave her the autograph and a phone number.

The prosecutor says when the girl called the number she was invited to Kelly's hotel, offered $200 to take off her clothes and dance. He says Kelly took his clothes off and they danced together.

Freeman says his office investigated after getting a tip from a Chicago tip line.

Kelly's attorney Steve Greenberg tweeted: "Give me a break. This is beyond absurd"

