Putting the spotlight on missing and murdered indigenous men

The movement for missing and murdered indigenous women is no stranger to this area, but on Sunday several groups were spreading the word on missing and murdered indigenous men.

People holding up signs of missing and murdered indigenous men and boys. (KOTA TV)

Posters calling for justice for multiple Native men and boys filled the parking lot of Roosevelt Park.

Carla Cheyenne from the American Indian Movement says a lot of their men, or warriors, are missing or murdered, but she feels like no one seems to care.

Cheyenne says the federal government does not have exact numbers on who is missing or how many so she hopes they develop a database.

"Somebody knows something and we want to know, too. We want to find these people. They're our relatives. We miss them. We love them. We want them back," Carla Cheyenne says, secretary of American Indian Movement Grassroots.

After the drum circle, attendees also went on a prayer walk along Rapid Creek.