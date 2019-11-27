Putting the final touches on Outlaw Square as grand opening approaches

The grand opening for Outlaw Square is quickly approaching and the final touches are underway.

Though the square was suppose to open on Labor Day weekend, the Christmas season seems to be a better welcome.

For 11 months Deadwood Street was closed for the construction of Outlaw Square, but Wednesday it finally opened.

As for the ice rink, foreign affairs are affecting the delivery date. A transportation strike in Barcelona delayed some of the travel time for the synthetic ice. However, the ice should arrive on Monday.

Next week, the square will be decked out in Christmas decorations including trees and a sleigh.

On grand opening day there will be a dedication, ice skating and even an appearance from Santa Claus.

"It's been a long time coming. From the project manager for the city of Deadwood it's a great feeling to have the square open. No fence around it. And the public is welcome to walk around," Deadwood Historic Preservation Officer Kevin Kuchenbecker said.

The city plans to host the grand opening on December 6 at 5 p.m.

The first official event the square will host is Kris Kringle's Christmas Bizarre on December 13-14.

