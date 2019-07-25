Put down your phone; you could prevent a drowning death

Rapid City lifeguards want to remind parents how to keep their kids safe while still enjoying the pools.

And Rapid City's pool manager, Emily Carstensen says she's seeing a new trend that needs to stop.

"Parents go to the pool with their kids and then they get on their phone and they look up just every so often. I mean we're all guilty of doing it but you get so stuck in your phone that you're not paying attention to your kids," Cartensen said.

There are almost 100 lifeguards who rotate between the 4 Rapid City pools during the summer season.

But, when you're enjoying a personal pool or some time at the lake, experts stress to be alert at all times and make sure someone who knows CPR is there.