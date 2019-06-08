Puppy paw print art at the dog carnival

On Saturday dogs and dog lovers had a chance to socialize at a Rapid City animal shelter.

Staff from the Humane Society of the Black Hills hosted their annual K93K and Dog Carnival.

Pups could make paw print art or show off their best dance moves.

They could also watch a rescue dog in action from Pennington County Search and Rescue.

A Piedmont man adopted his dog Nordic from the Humane Society six years ago.

"We wanted a companion and a friend. She has more than met those needs. If you're looking for a companion, for an animal, please consider the Humane Society. They do a wonderful job and have some amazing animals," Philip Aitken said, an owner who adopted his dog from the animal shelter.

The Humane Society has worked with the Black Hills community for 50 years to provide shelter and care for lost and abused animals.