The rain didn't stop the fun from happening at the Annual Punkin Chunkin' Competition.

Future scientists and engineer students from South Dakota School of Mines and Technology along with students from Douglass High School competed against each other in hopes of taking home the trophy.

Before the competition, students geared up for the event by designing trebuchets or catapults which were designed to launch the pumpkins.

The goal of the competition was to see which team was able to launch the pumpkin the farthest.

This year's team Formula took the title of the champions for the eleventh Punkin Chunkin' event.

One team member Jack Douglas says this event is a great way to introduce freshmen and is a great team bonding exercise.

"It's a great feeling to win. Last year we got second, so it's great to come back and get first. I know the team got first a while ago, so it's just good to come back. And we got a lot of support out today," says Douglas.

Douglas and the rest of the crew say they're looking forward to next year's event and hoping for better weather.