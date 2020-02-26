Puerto Rico governor believes fatal shooting is hate crime against trans woman

Puerto Rico Gov. Wanda Vázquez says the recent killing of a person believed to be a transgender woman is likely a hate crime.

She said Tuesday the investigation into the fatal shooting of a person identified as Neulisa Luciano Ruiz is making progress.

Police said they had received a complaint about the victim on Sunday from a female who was in a woman’s bathroom at a fast food place when Ruiz allegedly entered.

The death has shocked and angered many in the U.S. territory.

The victim’s body was found Monday in the northern town of Toa Baja.

Police are investigating whether a video that was made public where at least two men are heard mocking and threatening a person believed to be the victim followed by gunfire is the actual killing.

LGBTQ activist Pedro Julio Serrano called on authorities to investigate the killing as a hate crime.

“The terrible murder of a trans woman, revealed in a video where she is stalked and hunted, is nothing more than a hate crime motivated by intolerance," Serrano said on his website. “The authorities have the obligation to investigate this murder without prejudice.”

No one has been arrested.

