Puerto Ricans visit Spearfish for physics conference geared toward women

Dozens of Puerto Ricans flew from the island to broaden their minds in Spearfish at a physics conference for women.

However, their friends and families back home are still recovering from the recent earthquakes.

Thirty Puerto Ricans from the island made their way to Spearfish to attend CUWiP, a women's physics conference, at Black Hills State University.

But facing the cold is not the only mother nature event on their minds, the island is still recuperating from the recent earthquakes.

"Emotionally and mentally it's been quite a struggle because many people are like desperate and are just unaware if there is going to be another earthquake or what," Tamara Gonzalez, a theoretical physics major at the University of Puerto Rico.

Before she arrived, Gonzalez said students at the University of Puerto Rico immediately worked to gather supplies to distribute to their community.

But they also put their education to a new test.

"We also provided experiments for the children from physics, from geology, and it was really, really nice to see how people could distract their minds and focus on something else besides the earthquakes," Gonzalez said.

A Black Hills State assistant professor said women in physics tend to feel alone, as they may be the only ones in their classes.

"Women in physics in general, they're often the only ones in their class and then minority women in physics is even lower percentages. So I think it's really important for everybody to get together to see that they're not the only ones," Assistant Professor of Physics Brianna Mount said.

The three-day conference also serves as a chance to exchange cultures. While South Dakotans are brushing up on their Spanish, this is a chance to break the misconceptions Puerto Ricans may have about South Dakota.

"Some students came here thinking think that we still lasso around on our horses but we are modern. We are aware. We want to help and we have the mental capacity to do so," a third-year physical science and math Black Hills State University student, Ayla Rodriguez, said.

Black Hills State University in Spearfish is one of 13 colleges hosting the national conference. The conference will wrap up on Sunday.