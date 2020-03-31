Public to be aware of COVID-19 fraud or price gouging

U.S. Attorney Ron Parsons urged the public to report any COVID-19 fraud or price gouging today by calling the National Center for Disaster Fraud hotline (1-866-720-5721).

Attorney General William Barr has directed U.S. attorneys to prioritize the investigation and prosecution of Coronavirus fraud schemes

Some examples of COVID-19 schemes include:

• Individuals and businesses selling fake cures or fake testing kits for COVID-19 online

and engaging in other forms of fraud.

• Phishing emails from entities posing as the World Health Organization or the Centers for

Disease Control and Prevention.

• Malicious websites and apps that appear to share Coronavirus-related information to gain

and lock access to your devices until payment is received.

• Seeking donations fraudulently for illegitimate or non-existent charitable organizations.

• Medical providers obtaining patient information for COVID-19 testing and then using

that information to fraudulently bill for other tests and procedures.

