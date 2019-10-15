Public Works makes steps for Fitzgerald Stadium, sidewalk variance

The Public Works Committee of the Rapid City City Council met today at the City / School Administration Center.

Steps were taken toward approving a consultant contract for Fitzgerald Stadium.

The renovations would cost almost $90,000 dollars and come from the Vision Fund Account. This account is from sales taxes and is a fund for potential community projects that aim for city betterment.

The stadium is leased to local post baseball teams.

"Fitzgerald is a landmark facility here in Rapid City and it's been in need of renovation for actually quite a long time," said Rod Johnson, the Operations Management Engineer. "There's a lot of ADA issues that need to be taken care of, along with some health issues related to restrooms, concessions, so on and so forth, just a nice facelift."

Additionally, the committee also heard a request for a waiver before installing a sidewalk outside of a storage area on North Plaza Drive, asking for a delay instead.

City Council member Lisa Modrick says the location of the sidewalk is a factor.

"It doesn't have anything to connect to," said Modrick. "So, that one looks very clean as far as considering a variance for the sidewalk."

Both the stadium and the sidewalk will now go before the full Council.