Protecting yourself and others while using different gadgets

People all of ages have unwrapped the hot new gadgets like-new phones, laptops, and tablets, but all of those items can become dangerous.

"If it's children, you need to think about online predators and those that are online looking to harm children," says special agent Brent Gromer of the division of criminal investigation.

Gromer says there are certain apps that officials see used more often in child sexual exploitation cases. Like KIK messenger, Snapchat, and even one of the newer apps, Tick Tock.

"Any app that allows a user to communicate with someone they don't know has the potential for abuse," says Gromer.

The best thing parents can do to make sure their child is safe while using a new device or app is to research.

"What apps are available and then what apps their children have on there. And how those apps work so, the parents can then monitor their activity and make sure their kids are safe," says Gromer.

Kids aren't the only ones who need to be alert. Adults are also targeted with scams and identity theft.

"In today's day and age, with everything connecting to the internet that just allows more access points for those that may want to do illegal activity," says Gromer.

When it comes to protecting your information, some things people can easily do is make sure the website they're on is reliable before typing in any personal information.