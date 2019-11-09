Protecting your furry friends

Diabetes. A common disease that many people live with, but many may forget that our four-legged friends could be living with this as well.

Dakota Hills Veterinary Clinic, Vet technician, Michelle Lutheran says the staff has seen an increase in pet owners coming in and not knowing their furry friends had diabetes.

Lutheran says if your pet drinks a lot and loses weight quickly, this could be a sign they may have diabetes.

Now any dog can get diabetes, but Lutheran says miniature poodles, huskies, and beagles are just a few of the breeds that are more prone to the diseases.

The best thing pet owners can do is to make sure they keep their pet on a healthy diet.

"But just like us, we have to cut the calories back just a little bit. And sometimes, it's just convenient to fill the bowl you know for the dogs and cats. Now some dogs and cats have a fast metabolism, and they can really eat whatever they want. And then others don't. So just watching their diet is pretty important for them too," says Lutheran.

If you notice your pet is acting different or has a few of the symptoms, the best thing to do is head to the vet.