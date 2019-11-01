Protecting your eyes

With technology right at our fingers tips at all times of the day, it's often hard to put the devices down.

Blue light glasses. Some may call it a trend, while others see it as a benefit for their eyesight.

"People are noticing a decrease in headaches, eyestrain just overall fatigue when using these blue-blocking lenses when they're working on a digital screen," says an optometrist for Infinity Eye Care, Dr. Shane Clark.

Blue light is nothing new, and it doesn't only come from our digital screens; it also comes from the sun.

Dr. Clark says if you're not looking at a computer or digital screen more than two to four hours a day, you may not need the blue light blocking lenses.

"The blue light that is actually emitted from digital devices and computers is far less than the blue light that is emitted from the sun," says Dr. Clark.

These blue light glasses can be found in many places. But you want to make sure that you're getting them from a reputable retailer.

"They don't always block the same blue light spectrum, which has been shown to interrupt our sleep cycles and cause computer vision syndrome," says Dr. Clark.

Now when it comes to kids wearing blue light glasses, Dr. Clark says it depends on the kid, but the best thing a parent can do is limit screen time.

"Everyone knows or should know the 20 20 20 rule. For every 20 minutes, you're on a digital device take at least 20 seconds to look at something 20 feet away to allow your eyes to relax a little bit," says Dr. Clark.

And at this point, Dr. Clark says research is still be done on the lenses.