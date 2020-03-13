Protecting the homeless

Rapid City's homeless population often turns to the Cornerstone Rescue Mission and the Hope Center for help.

And with COVID-19, both organizations are being cautious.

"We're doing a lot of extra deep cleaning. We're sanitizing handrails, elevator buttons, and doorknobs constantly," says the executive director for the Cornerstone Rescue Mission, Lysa Allison.

Allison says they're also looking out for people who may be sneezing, coughing, have a fever and problems breathing.

That's when staff will start taking temperatures.

'"If they do have a temperature, what we're doing is giving them a mask or a bandana. And then getting them the medical care that they need so they can go to the hospital and see if they have the coronavirus," says Allison.

Alison says the Cornerstone needs to be proactive because it's a communal living facility.

"Not instigate any type of panic, but we want to be sensible and logical because it does need to be taken seriously," says Allison.

When it comes to the Hope Center, they're also stepping up their cleaning routine.

"We have a volunteer who is going around the building every day. Wiping down the tables a little bit more diligently than in the past," says the executive director for the Hope Center, Melanie Timm.

Staff is also providing their guests with education on basic hygiene.

"Take advantage of opportunities that they may have. Such as showers, increased laundry time, and those types of resources that they don't constantly have available to them," says Timm.

Timm says if people do come with symptoms, they're encouraging them to get checked out.