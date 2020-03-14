Pros and cons with food delivery apps for local restaurants

A food delivery service mobile app, Grubhub, announced that they are suspending commission fees from independent restaurants during the COVID-19 outbreak, after some restaurants in big cities were impacted by the pandemic. With confirmed cases reported in South Dakota, some people might feel a little discouraged to go out, but the restaurants in Rapid City said that they have not seen an obvious influence from the scare of the virus outbreak so far.

There is one thing that is not virus related, but has already affected one part of the restaurant industry, that is-- using mobile app to have food delivered from restaurants.

"When it's like it's cold, it's snowy, weather is not great, people really don't want to go outside, then it's good that we've got the delivery services because it's still pulling businesses from the restaurants. But I also do think that in a way it affects our tips because people feel they don't have to come here anymore," says Jacobi, a server and bartender at Que Pasa Cantina in Rapid City.

Even though GrubHub says they would temporarily pause taking fees from local restaurants, more use of third party delivery means lesser tips for servers. If you are healthy and choose dining in, servers like Jacobi would appreciate the gratuity.