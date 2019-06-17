Proposed bill plans to reduce carbon emissions

Some businesses are trying to find more energy efficient options to reduce how much carbon they put out -- and the Citizens Climate Lobby is hoping to push some organizations in that direction a bit faster.

Each year the Citizens Climate Lobby goes to Washington D.C. to discuss climate change and carbon emissions. This year they brought a bill to the House of Representatives that they believe will help reduce carbon emissions with the use of fees. Members of the CCL say the cost of energy would increase, but the collected fees from businesses would be divided up equally to share with the general public.

"Simply put, it puts a fee on carbon at the source whether it's at the well, at the mine, or the border. That money is gathered and given back to households in equal parts," says Karla Deuter, co-leader of the Rapid City chapter of the CCL.

Agriculture and military would be exempt from these fees under HR 763. The bill was introduced in January and referred to the subcommittee on Energy in February. No further action has been taken.

For more information regarding climate change you can fisit the IPCC website and the National Climate Assesment Website.

