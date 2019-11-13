Proposed zoning changes likely in the future

Rapid City's Department of Community Development wants to update the zoning ordinances impacting a section of town near Executive Golf Course, specifically the office commercial district, which is like an office park in the area.

The district is zoned as a buffer between high intensity commercial businesses and lower intensity areas.

The city is proposing a change that would remove single-family homes and duplexes in that area, essentially preventing any further homes from being built in the area in the future.

City officials think the change will clarify future building issues.

"What this is, is city government working for the people," said Fletch Lacock, a planner for Rapid City Community Development. "We are making changes which is going to improve the development in the city and the growth of the city and be honest with the citizens of Rapid City of what type of development is going to take place."

The City is having an open house to further discuss proposed changes.

