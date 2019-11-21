Project could light up downtown

The downtown area is getting hundreds of new lights.

Lighting in downtown Rapid City is getting replaced with new LED bulbs.

Rapid City has awarded a contract to Swiftec Inc. for the first phase of two phases aimed at lighting up downtown. In the first phase, the existing light poles will be replaced with LED lights on Main Street and Saint Joseph Street from West Boulevard to East Boulevard.

In the second phase, the number of light poles will be doubled. All in all the city is replacing or adding more than 400 lights.

Dan Senftner with Destination Rapid City says he's been working on this project for years and it's finally getting underway.

"It will deter any type of vandalism. It will deter anything that we look at that can be a little bit scary," Senftner said. "It is a total plus for the people who live downtown and the visitors."

The city expected the project to cost more than a million dollars but the company doing the work bid on it for just over $808,000. Phase one starts in 2020 and is being paid for through the Vision Fund.