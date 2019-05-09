Prima School of Dancing preparing for Beauty and the the Beast

On Saturday, May 11th ages 5 to adult will be performing a ballet version of the classic movie Beauty and the Beast,

Those who attend the dance school have been hard at work for months to prepare for their annual recital.

For those playing the lead roles of Beauty and the Beast who each has over a decade of dancing experience being able to show off their talents and spread the excitement of dance to the next generation is what makes performances like these so fun.

"It is always a relief to show off talents and that goes for all the girls at the studio. They just love performing and all that and you see the passion in all of us and the dedication and hard work," says Alec Remboldt

"The coolest thing about it that there are all the little girls at Prima that are dancing so when they see me in the Belle costume they really believe that I'm a real princess. Some have even asked me if I'm friends with the other princesses," says Chloe DeMarce

For one of the younger Prima students, the role her class was cast as is also a role that she loves in the feature movie.

"It is kind of cool being a part of it. I like the village part so I'm excited to be a village maiden," says Claire

Claire added that she admires Chloe and one day hopes to be a lead role when she gets older.

In addition to Beauty and the Beast Prima has a second recital called Destinations will also be performed on Saturday