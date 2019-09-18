Preventative maintenance more important as vehicles age

The average age of vehicles on the road is rising, and with older vehicles comes the need for service and repairs. The non-profit Car Care Council recommends that motorists who own an older car, truck or SUV become more diligent about preventative maintenance.

The most common maintenance procedures to keep a car operating safely and reliably, while maintaining its long-term value, involve checking the oil, filters and fluids, the belts and hoses, brakes, tires and air conditioning. An annual tune-up and wheel alignment are also recommended.

"With the average vehicle age exceeding 11.5 years, the chance of a breakdown or service issue on an older vehicle is much greater," said Rich White, executive director, Car Care Council. "The Car Care Council urges drivers of older vehicles to implement a preventative maintenance plan for their vehicle to minimize the chances of a roadside breakdown and to also help their vehicle run more efficiently and economically."

The Car Care Council offers a free custom service schedule and email reminder service. This online resource can be personalized to help busy car owners prioritize auto care while making it more convenient and economical.

In addition, the council's popular Car Care Guide for motorists is available. The guide covers major services, component groups within the vehicle, service interval recommendations and much more.

