Presidents' Day is one of the busiest for Terry Peak

Standing at 7,100 feet in Lead, Terry Peak offers a variety of runs for all ages and ski levels.

Snowboard and ski equipment can be rented and repaired on site.

For those starting out or in need of a refresher, lessons are available for ages four and up.

The general manager of Terry Peak said one of their busiest times is during Presidents' Day.

"Every skier across the country, Presidents' holiday is almost one of those ones ones that when it's over with, skiing kind of starts going downhill, people start thinking about other recreational activities, the interest changes a little bit, you have to have a lot of good snow falling before you start seeing the crowds again but the crowds start diminishing again after the Presidents' holiday," said Tom Marsing, general manager of Terry Peak.

Marsing said Terry Peak has had a great season so far because of the amount of snowfall.

