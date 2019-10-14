President to slap sanctions on Turkey after attack on Kurds in Syria

President Donald Trump says he is putting new sanctions on Turkey, halting trade negotiations and raising steel tariffs in an effort to pressure Ankara to stop its military offensive Syria against Kurdish forces it views as a terrorist threat.

Trump said Monday that he soon will sign an executive order permitting sanctions to be imposed on current and former Turkish officials.

Before the invasion, Trump ordered a couple dozen U.S. troops out of harm's way. Critics say Trump's decision gave Turkey a green light to go against the Kurds, who had helped the United States battle Islamic State militants.

Trump says the roughly 1,000 U.S. troops he has ordered to leave Syria will remain in the Middle East to prevent a resurgence of the Islamic State threat.

He said the troops will "redeploy and remain in the region." He described their mission as "monitoring the situation" and preventing a "repeat of 2014," when IS fighters who had organized in Syria as a fighting force swept into neighboring Iraq and took control of Iraq's north and west.

Trump confirmed that the small number of U.S. troops at a base in southern Syria will remain there.

