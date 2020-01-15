President Trump ponders Mount Rushmore Fourth of July visit

As President Donald Trump signed his China trade deal, the president hinted that he might be up for a trip to the Black Hills this summer, specifically Mount Rushmore.

His trip would be in conjunction with Fourth of July festivities, which for the first time since 2009, would include fireworks. Earlier this year, the Trump administration eased restrictions on the pyrotechnics at the monument.

South Dakota Rep. Dusty Johnson tweeted his thanks for the return of fireworks; saying the state looks forward to welcoming the president this Fourth of July.

Fireworks were banned at Mount Rushmore several years ago due to concerns about wildfires amid a mountain pine beetle epidemic. Also, a government study claimed that the annual display contaminated groundwater near the monument.

