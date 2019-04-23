Prescribed fire set for Angostura rec area

A prescribed fire is planned for Angostura State Recreation Area Wednesday, as long as conditions allow.

The state Department of Agriculture’s Wildland Fire Division; and Game, Fish and Parks will burn about 107 acres in the northeast corner of the recreation area.

The fire, according to a state release, is being conducted to prevent the encroachment of invasive species; as well as reduce the risk of a wildfire.

Smoke may be visible in the area for several days. Fire crews will continue to monitor the area for several days after the burn is completed.

For more information on smoke management visit: Smoke Management at Great Plains Fire Information.

