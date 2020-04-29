Prescribed burn at Mount Rushmore

A prescribed burn was in progress today at Mount Rushmore to get rid of fuels that were on the ground.

In order to do a prescribed burn, crews need the right temperature, humidity, moisture levels, and wind. Right up until this morning, the staff at Mount Rushmore was watching those indicators to make sure today's burn could go forward.

"It's always good to have the fuels on the ground as low as possible - whether you are having a special fireworks event or your having afternoon thunderstorms," says Mount Rushmore's Chief of Interpretation & Education, Maureen McGee-Ballinger. "You always want to keep those fuel levels as low as possible."

McGee-Ballinger says this 260-acre, one-day burn had been planned for years and wasn't scheduled because of the recently confirmed Fourth of July Firework celebration.