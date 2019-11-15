Prepping for Bagel in the Street 2019

2018 was the most successful Bagel in the Street drive-thru event so far but will this year top it?

As part of KOTA's Care and Share Food Drive, once a year we ask the community to bring donations downtown. In return, you receive a white chocolate chip bagel, fresh from Black Hills Bagels, along with either a coffee from Dark Canyon Coffee or a Pepsi.

The folks at Black Hills Bagels have been prepping all week leading up to this event.

"With all those extra bagels, we've got so much extra stuff at work to do and lots of boxes to put together to send them down to the folks at KOTA. Other than that, it's pretty much a normal day," said Black Hills Bagels Supervisor Kenneth Paulson.

We'll be located in the left lane of Saint Joseph Street in front of the Duhamel Building starting bright and early at 6:30 a.m. and wrapping up at 9 a.m. on Nov. 15.

All donations from Bagel in the Street go directly to the Church Response to help feed families in need.

"Bagels in the Street has been a real lifesaver for us. It's gone on for many years now and we really rely on it. Last year, we made over $30,000 partially because we had a donor, an anonymous donor who matched what we made, but the community really come out and supports us, it's fantastic," said Church Response Director Lynda Mentele.

Both the Church Response and Black Hills Bagels said this event brings the Rapid City community together.

If our forecast holds up, this year's Bagel in the Street will be much warmer than last year.