Prayer breakfast a growing tradition

It was once a strong tradition in Rapid City in the 70s and 80s, but it kind of withered away at the end of the 20th Century. But now the Faith and Hope Community Prayer Breakfast is back going strong again for almost a decade and this year it's counting the governor among its attendees.

This year's headliner is Bob Woodson who has been fighting poverty for decades. A recipient of the MacArthur foundation's “Genius” award, Woodson works with disadvantaged communities to become agents of their own uplift.

He plans to visit both the Rosebud and Pine Ridge reservations while in South Dakota. Event organizers say they are excited to have him and Gov. Kristi Noem on the agenda.

"We're really excited that Governor Noem is going to come and introduce the speaker," said one of the event's organizers, Bob Fischer. "It's because she cares a lot about the state and wants to make sure good things happen and she's heard the speaker about five year ago and she says he changed her life. Her coming to this breakfast is a way of giving her endorsement to it but also it's a way of endorsing the speaker."

The breakfast will be held this Thursday at 6:30 a.m. at Rapid City's Rushmore Plaza Civic Center in the Rushmore Hall.