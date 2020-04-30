Prairie grouse numbers higher at Fort Pierre National Grassland

USDA Forest Service staff on the Fort Pierre National Grassland have completed their annual spring survey of prairie grouse.

The number of greater prairie-chickens this spring was much higher than in spring 2019. Specifically, 479 prairie-chickens were tallied in April 2020 compared to 333 in April 2019.

Sharp-tailed grouse also increased, with 88 males being counted in 2020 compared to 80 in 2019.

Nesting conditions on the Fort Pierre National Grassland are currently excellent due to the abundant residual grass available to nesting hens. Annual habitat quality surveys in autumn 2019 documented 66% high structure vegetation, well above the management objective of 30% to 50%.

These results, however, do not mean that everything is ideal for the prairie grouse. As District Ranger Dan Svingen explains: “We have only received a fraction of our expected moisture in April. Timely rains in May and June will be critical to the success of this year’s nesting efforts”.