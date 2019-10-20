Practically every officer in Rapid City responds to Rushmore Mall threat

The doors of the Rushmore Mall were locked due to reports of an active shooter on Sunday evening.

Law enforcement and the fire department responded to the call just after five p.m.

"We saw about like 15, 10 to 15 armed police officers run past our store down toward JC Penny, and we kind of looked at each other and were like what's going on," said Haley Hope, mall employee.

"I was just working, I was throwing something away, and I look up and I see a guy dressed in all black just running down the hallway, and then like five minutes later at least 30 cops came in with ARs and all that," said Jacob Houghton, mall employee.

Police were able to detain the suspect outside of the haunted house attraction without further incident.

"In this day and age you've got to take everything you can seriously, as Jim said this was a great example of not just how we respond, but the results of how we train," said Brendyn Medina, public information officer for the Rapid City Police Department.

Fortunately, there were no shots fired and no injuries reported but the fear felt was as real as ever.

"I went ahead and pretty much texted everybody that I knew and I was telling them what was going on, it's really scary thinking that could have been the last thing we ever did," Hope said.

"There's only really been really one shooting that's really affected people in Rapid, and so like you don't really think about it much here anymore but once it happens, it can get really scary," Houghton said.

Police said they expect to have more information about the incident Monday morning once all the witnesses have been interviewed.