Powwow strong: Native tradition continues via Facebook live

Due to social distancing, many Powwows across the nation are cancelled. But a group of people are still working to keep the tradition going, through a Facebook group, "Social Distance Powwow." Artist Dan Simonds, based in Bozeman, Montana, came up with the idea of an online Powwow Facebook page. And in less than 2 weeks, the page has nearly 100,00 followers. Today, there was another online Powwow available for live streaming for everyone around the world. A lineup of dancers and singers were able to perform from their own locations.

If the Powwows were not cancelled, there would have also been many vendors. Whitney Rencountre, one of the administrators of Social Distance Powwow group says: "We're inviting all the vendors on Facebook to come on...they can do a live video of their merchandise, they can post their website, and people have been getting orders through this group page, this Social Distance Powwow page."

Social Distance Powwow has taken the tradition to a different level, it connects even more communities. "It's a way to kind of feel good, to enjoy a piece of culture, here and across the Northern Plains area, all the 500, 600 tribes that exist, all across North America, in Canada, and even aboriginal people all across the world," Rencountre adds.

Later on, they plan to use this platform to feature different tribal communities and cultures, and they hope to help each tribal community come together, during this pandemic.

