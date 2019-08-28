Powertech mining plan subject of NRC hearing

It could be the final hurdle standing in the way of the return of uranium mining to the Southern Hills.

The Nuclear Regulatory Commission started a hearing Wednesday in Rapid City over Powertech's plan for the Dewey-Burdock in-situ uranium mine in Fall River County.

This hearing is over whether the NRC staff did enough to study the impact of the mining project on Native American cultural, religious and historical resources.

The Oglala Sioux Tribe has been fighting the project.

Powertech's project manager says they're tried to have the Oglala Sioux Tribe come to the mining site numerous times to study the cultural resources there, they say with no success.

Powertech project manager Mark Hollenbeck says, "They've been invited at least three or four times. The other tribes that were interested came out, did a complete survey site, have written reports, have documented this stuff and are done. But the Oglala, at this point, have refused to come to the site. And after almost eleven years, we're saying enough is enough, that we need to move forward."

Oglala Sioux Tribe attorney Jeffrey Parsons says, "The tribe has been willing at every turn to engage in a meaningful, scientifically driven cultural resources survey project. And frankly, they've refused to fund even the wages for the staff to go out and do that work. The tribe remains willing and able to participate and engage and we're hoping that NRC staff and Powertech come around."

The Tribe first raised concerns about protection of cultural resources back in 2010 and still contends that those studies have not been properly done.

The licensing board is scheduled to make an initial decision on November 29th.

