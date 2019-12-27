Powerful storm pounds Southern California with rain, snow

A winter storm has brought a deluge and snow to Southern California. (Source: KCAL/KCBS via CNN)
Updated: Fri 12:20 AM, Dec 27, 2019

(AP) - A winter storm has brought a deluge and snow to Southern California.

Snow has shut down vital Interstate 5 in Tejon Pass through the mountains north of Los Angeles and dozens of miles of Interstate 15 from Baker to Primm, Nevada.

A trucker found in a rig stopped on Tejon Pass was pronounced dead. It was not known if the death was weather-related.

Authorities say a woman passenger was killed Thursday when a car skated off a snowy road in San Diego County.

Officials also say a small tornado hopped across Ventura Harbor on Wednesday nigh. Damage was minor.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus