Power restoration underway for Black Hills Energy customers

Power restoration efforts for Black Hills Energy customers are continuing due to the recent snow and high wind conditions that impacted about 4,900 customer in the Black Hills communities of Custer, Hill City, Silver City, Keystone, Deadwood, Spearfish and Sturgis.

This includes customers located at Custer State Park, Pactola Lake and Sheridan Lake areas. Today, Black Hills Energy crews began power restoration during the early morning hours and plan to continue through the day.

The cause of the outages is the 8 to 18 inches of heavy wet snow and high winds affecting trees and power lines throughout the Black Hills region. Rapid City has experienced some minor outages with restoration occurring within hours of the reported outage. Black Hills Energy crews will continue to work safely throughout the day, the early evening hours and the next two days to support power restoration efforts where work and road conditions are safe.

If customers experience a power outage during these spring snow conditions customers can stay connected with Black Hills Energy on outage information by calling 888-890-5554 or by logging on to www.blackhillsenergy.com and can follow us on Facebook.

In the event that an unexpected outage occurs, please follow these safety guidelines:

1. Never touch or attempt to pick up a fallen power line, and keep children and pets away. Assume any downed power line is energized and dangerous.

2. Do not attempt to rescue someone in contact with a power line. If you see a downed power line, call our emergency number 800-694-8989 or 911 immediately.

3. Prepare for an outage by setting up an emergency drawer or kit that is easy to access, even in the dark. Stock it with fresh batteries, a battery-powered radio and a flashlight. Avoid using candles, lanterns or oil lamps because of the fire risk. Be sure everyone in the family knows where the emergency drawer or kit is located.

4. If any family members are on oxygen or other support measures, make a plan today to get them to a location where their needs can be met if electric service is interrupted. In addition, please contact us at 888-890-5554 to make sure we are aware that a life-support system exists at your home.

5. Unplug sensitive computer and electronic equipment, or protect them with a high-quality surge protector.

6. Leave a lamp or electric radio on so you know when service is restored.

7. Also, turn on a porch light. This will help speed our power restoration process, as we will be able to confirm quickly that your power is back on without knocking on your door or checking the meter.

8. Do not open your refrigerator or freezer more than necessary. Undisturbed food will remain frozen in most freezers for 12 to 48 hours.

9. Do not use charcoal grills to heat your home or cook indoors. Dangerous carbon monoxide fumes can build up and cause injury or death.

10. If you use a portable generator, follow the manufacturer's safety and operating guidelines. Be sure to operate the generator in a well-ventilated area. Never operate it indoors or in your garage. Again, dangerous carbon monoxide fumes can build up and cause injury or death.

11. Because carbon monoxide is odorless, colorless and tasteless, have a carbon monoxide detector with fresh batteries installed to warn you of potentially dangerous levels of carbon monoxide.