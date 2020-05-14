Power outage affects part of southeast Rapid City

Some Black Hills Energy customers may have experienced issues with power on Thursday morning.

According to a statement from Black Hills Energy, around 10:00 AM, some of their customers in southeast Rapid City experienced a power outage.

They said about 1,423 customers were impacted.

A second statement said the power was restored around 1 PM and the outage was caused by an electrical fault while maintenance work was being done at a substation.

Black Hills Energy said the employees working in the area were wearing protective equipment and no one was hurt.

“The safety of our employees and public are our top priority,” said Marc Eyre, vice president of electric operations in South Dakota. “We are happy our employees did not receive any injuries and worked quickly to restore service to customers impacted by the outage.”

