Lights back on after days of work

The lights are back on.

After more than three days of power outages around the area, Black Hills Energy officials say the power should be fully restored.

On Tuesday, 8 to 18 inches of heavy, wet snow pounded parts of Custer, Hill City, Silver City, Blue Wing, Keystone, Deadwood, Spearfish and Sturgis. Power was lost to some 5,200 customers.

Black Hills Energy crews were in the Custer State Park area on Friday patching up the last of the outage areas.

If you do experience a power outage during the Memorial Day weekend you can stay connected with Black Hills Energy on outage information by calling 888-890-5554.