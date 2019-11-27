Postal Service does best to always deliver packages, despite weather

According to the U.S. Postal Service, they will deliver more than 28 million packages per day between December 16-21 across the country.

In Rapid City, those numbers are anywhere from 10,000 and 15,000 packages per day.

According to the Postmaster of Rapid City, the busy holiday season seems to creep earlier each year.

Weather may slow them down, but it takes a lot to completely shut down the Postal Service.

"It can cause some havoc for us, but we go out and do the best we can to deliver everything we can," said Lyle LaCroix, the Postmaster of Rapid City. "We always ask our customers to keep their walkways clear, access to the mailbox if it's on the curb clear so we can approach it. And we'll deliver you absolutely everything we can safely. We won't risk our equipment or the carriers' safety, obviously, but we'll deliver everything we possibly can."

LaCroix wants to remind everyone to keep their pets away from the carriers for safe delivery. He also added if you are worried about the security of your packages, you can always go online and give specific delivery instructions to the carriers.