Post-Rally Summit numbers in

The 79th Sturgis Rally ended months ago, but the numbers are finally starting to roll in.

KOTA TV

At Thursday's Post Rally Summit, demographics, statistics and a summary recap were given to the community.

Surveys were done at the Rally Headquarters on Main Street, as well as in 2 person street teams. Bikers could get their rally pins at the Headquarters while taking their surveys. The questions were wide-ranging: everything from home state, to age, to number of times attending, to which brand of bike was being ridden.

But, what stuck out the most was what surveys found to be the leading category of employment: retirement.

Out of those who responded to the survey, the second largest employment group are individuals who are self-employed, while the military is lowest. The average income for a Rally attendee was $51,000- $100,000 per year.

There was a slight decrease in the vehicles entering Sturgis, dropping 1.2% to a total of 499,654 as the official count, per the South Dakota Department of Transportation.

The largest age demographics was ages 55-64, with the 2019 average age of attendee was 54. These people averaged 4.85 days and spent $366/day.

The total direct impact of the rally was $65,090,103.

When asked what they would change, 80% of those surveyed said they would change nothing, 3% said they would lower the prices, and another 3% would want fewer cops.