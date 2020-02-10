Popular infant carrier sold at Target and Amazon recalled

A popular infant carrier is being recalled after malfunction problems with the buckles on the product.

The Infantino carriers were sold at Target and Amazon late last year.

The recall is due to a problem with the buckles on the carrier, which could cause the baby to fall out.

This recall includes the Go Forward 4-in-1 Evolved Ergonomic Carrier, the Flip Front2back Carrier, and the Up Close Newborn Carrier.

There have been no reported incidents that involve the carrier, but customers are being asked to immediately stop using the carrier and contact Infantino for a free replacement carrier.

