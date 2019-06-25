Popular Spearfish restaurant ventures into the world of sweet treats

Popular Spearfish restaurant, The Dough Trader, has been in business for last 8 years serving up their trademark pizza using sourdough crust.

Recently, they took their famous sourdough starter and ventured into the world of delictable deserts and baked goods.

Last month, they started a sister business called the Dough Fairy Delights, This new addition serves up everything from chocolate chip sourdough cookies, cinnamon buns, breads and more. For Dough Trader Pizza baker Lori Miller, it wasn't a huge step for them to cross over into the bakery side.

"The desserts have to turned out to be something really unique and so people are kind of excited about it that it's something different and special so it really has been real natural," said Miller."Right now it's really exciting because people are coming specifically to check it out, being so new we don't know exactly what kind of impact it's going to have at this point but yeah I think everybody so far is really excited."

Whether you go there for the pizza or one of their tasty treats, you can genuinely say you tasted a piece of history as their actual sourdough starter can be traced back to 1880's.