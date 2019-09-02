Popeyes releases their new chicken sandwich in Rapid City

The early bird gets the worm, but in this case it is a chicken sandwich from Popeyes.

Kristopher Belfrey lined up outside the store before the doors had even opened waiting all morning to get his hands on the highly anticipated sandwich that's been trending on social media.

"I woke up this morning, kissed the kids and told their mom I was going. She said this early and I was like yeah," said Belfrey. "It's going to be crazy so I called my buddy here from work and he decided to meet me up here around 8:50, around there so stopped and got gas and coffee and made my way up here."

Even people from out of state traveled to this Popeyes branch for a chance to taste the deep-fried goodness.

Popeyes is now open for business serving their famous chicken sandwiches and people are beyond excited like Dahlia Haliburton.

"Oh my gosh I'm so excited," says Haliburton. "I've been waiting for this chicken sandwich like it's in all the other states and we just now getting it here so I am really really excited. I ordered five so i'm a bit greedy."

The store has been preparing for weeks, knowing that today was going to be big. The general manager Kelli Burnett wants to make sure that the launch went smooth.

"They told us that we need a designated sandwich maker. At first we were like well maybe we'll see," says Burnett. "But definitely after the other stores launched their sandwich and we realized how the sales were, we added on I wanna say I've added on about 6-7 new employees in the last couple weeks just to help us through that time and they'll be here with us."

The store not only hired additional employees to keep up with the anticipated demand, they also added security to their roster.

There were so many orders that it was taking around an hour for people to get their sandwich.

But once customers got their sandwiches, they say it was worth the wait.

"Go to Popeyes, get y'all chicken sandwiches, it's gonna be good," says Haliburton.