Pope moves Rapid City bishop to Michigan

The Diocese of Rapid City will soon have a new bishop after the announcement Friday from Pope Francis that Bishop Robert Gruss was appointed the bishop of the Diocese of Saginaw, Mich.

A formal announcement with Gruss in attendance takes place Friday in Saginaw.

Gruss has been the Bishop of Rapid City since 2001. The Church did not announce a successor in the Rapid City Diocese.

The last year has been turbulent for the bishop with two priests from the diocese currently behind bars. Father John Praveen pleaded guilty to child sexual abuse and is serving a six-year prison sentence. Father Marcin Garbacz pleaded guilty to theft last year and currently is under federal indictment, accused of wire fraud, money laundering and transportation of stolen money. Garbacz is currently in federal custody in Seattle awaiting transport to Rapid City to face charges.

Gruss was the eighth Bishop to serve the Diocese of Rapid City, which includes 80 parishes. His formal ordination in Saginaw is scheduled for July 26.

