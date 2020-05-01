Pop-up kiosk in Sturgis welcomes visitors with pop of colors

The doors at Sturgis Chamber of Commerce are officially open but there's a twist-- People who stop by will be using a pop-up kiosk right at the entry so people don't have to go inside the lobby. And staff members have laminated brochures so those can be wiped down later. There will also be to-go bags of information for visitors.

The executive director of Sturgis Area Chamber of Commerce, Veronica Gorsek, explains the idea of the pop up stand was a team project, "one of my staff and I decided it would be just some good team building and of course a good project to collect these items and jazz it up a little so it's got some more colors. It's a little brighter so we hope that it brightens up our visitors' day just a little bit."

The Sturgis chamber of Commerce will now open at normal hours, and they will be welcoming visitors with coupons and even some treats at the pop-up office.

